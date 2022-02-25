1 Person Dies In Overnight House Fire Near Harrah

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 6:15 pm

One person is dead after a house fire in Lincoln County early Thursday morning.

Volunteer crews were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to a rural area near the intersection of Britton Road and County Road 3310 east of Harrah.

Southwest Lincoln County Volunteer Fire Capt. Brad Morgan said they discovered the body of the 62-year-old male victim near the door of the home.

Morgan said crews arrived to find a single wide mobile home about 75% engulfed in flames.

“Crews were en route, dispatched advised us this was a working structure fire, they had several callers calling about it, and they advised us there was possibly one male trapped,” Morgan said.

A woman was outside, saying her brother was still inside and had wanted to try and save the cats.

She said she woke up to a pop and saw a couch on fire.

She and her brother tried to flip the couch over and fight the fire and became trapped.

“She said she was trying to help him get out, and kind of dragging him because I guess he had stage four cancer and problems walking. He told her to get out, and that he was going to go back and save the cats. Unfortunately, he never made it out behind her,” Morgan said.

Crews discovered the victim at about 4 a.m. just inside the front door. The fire was still smoldering Thursday afternoon.

Wellston and Jacktown volunteer fire departments also assisted.

News 9 talked to several of the victim’s family and neighbors, but no one wanted to comment on him or the fire at this time.

Crews left the scene at about 8 a.m.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal. We’ll have more details as they become available.



