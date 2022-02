Thursday, February 24th 2022, 1:58 pm

By: News 9

A jackknifed semi truck is causing delays Thursday afternoon in a busy part of Oklahoma City.

The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 near Interstate 35, also known as the Fort Smith Junction.

Because of the accident, all eastbound lanes were shut down. Traffic has been diverted to the I-35 northbound transition road. Drivers can then exit off of Northeast 10th Street to avoid the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.