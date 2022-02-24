News 9 Storm Trackers Witness Van Collision With Oklahoma City Police Car

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 10:15 am

By: News 9

Moments after reporting a car on its side, News 9 Storm Trackers Jeromy and Ramie Carter witnessed another vehicle collide with an Oklahoma City police car.

The Carters first found a vehicle turned on its side just after 9:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 southbound near the Northwest Expressway.

Minutes later, the Carters said a van traveling southbound on I-44 hit a slick spot on the interstate, lost control and collided with a responding Oklahoma City police vehicle.

At this time, no injuries have been reported in either incident.

This is a developing story.