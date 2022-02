Thursday, February 24th 2022, 9:56 am

By: News 9

The News 9 trackers were out on the roads Thursday to give the latest updates on accidents and road conditions during the second wave of the winter storm.





(7:38 a.m.) Authorities respond to single-vehicle rollover on HWY 4 near Mustang Road.

(6:33 a.m.) Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-35 Northbound near Moore.