Live Updates: Winter Storm Continues To Affect Oklahoma

After a winter storm moved into Oklahoma Wednesday, ice and sleet are still affecting the metro Thursday.

As the storm continues to develop, the News 9 digital team will update this story with the latest on road conditions, power outages, school information, wrecks and more.

The Oklahoma Weather Experts at News 9 have kept track of the latest on the second wave of this winter storm.

(1:16 p.m.) OKCPS Declares Friday, Feb. 25 A Snow Day Districtwide - Oklahoma City Public Schools joined a growing list of metro school districts that are canceling classes for Friday, Feb. 25.

(9:58 a.m.) News 9 Storm Trackers Witness Van Collision With Oklahoma City Police Car - Moments after reporting a car on its side, News 9 Storm Trackers Jeromy and Ramie Carter witnessed another vehicle collide with an Oklahoma City police car.

(9:12 a.m.) How OKCFD And EMSA Have Responded To Second Wave Of Winter Weather - News 9’s Augusta McDonnell had the latest on how both OKCFD and EMSA have responded to Thursday’s bout of winter weather.

(9:00 a.m.) ODOT Road Closure - All eastbound lanes of I-40 in west Canadian County close due to a crash near MM 108.

(8:09 a.m.) OHP Roadway Update - Trooper Foster from OHP talked with News 9 Thursday morning about road conditions and how drivers can stay safe.

(8:07 a.m.) Oklahoma City County Health Department closes Feb. 24 due to the inclement weather.

(7:44 a.m.) Will Rogers World Airport officials tell News 9 that Thursday morning flights are canceled. They're hoping to resume operations by afternoon.

(7:34 a.m.) News 9 Storm Trackers Hank & Patti Brown are headed to a rollover accident at South Mustang Road and Highway 4. Watch their livestream.

(7:29 a.m.) ODOT Update - ODOT joined News 9 live to give the latest information on roadways Thursday morning.

(7:15 a.m.) News 9 Trackers Update - News 9's team of trackers give an update on road conditions, as ice is still on the roadways.

(6:33 a.m.) Traffic Alert - Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on I-35 NB near Moore.

(6:16 a.m.) Mayor Update - OKC Mayor David Holt gives an update on the winter storm in the metro.

(6:00 a.m.) EMSA reports they have responded to 3 motor vehicle accidents since midnight.

(5:45 a.m.) Freezing rain enters the metro during second wave of the winter storm.

(5:09 a.m.) Thursday Morning Road Conditions - The News 9 Team gives an update on Thursday morning road conditions across the metro.

(4:30 a.m.) Several morning and afternoon flights at Will Rogers World Airport have been canceled. For the latest flight information, click here.