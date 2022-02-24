State, City Crews Work Around The Clock To Clear Roads

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 9:47 pm

Crews have been working for more than a day now to keep the main routes and highways clear.

Eighty crews are traveling on metro roads Wednesday night between the City of OKC and the Department of Transportation.

Both departments have been operating around the clock since Tuesday.

Since Wednesday evening, the City has traveled 2,000 miles covering snow routes. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation deployed 600 crews statewide.

Low temperatures make it difficult for the salt treatment to clear slush and ice. Both the departments said they are doing their best to keep roads clear under these conditions.

“They will be continually salting the roadways and plowing we got quite a bit of sleet today and then just getting ready for the other event. We are on 12-hour shifts so at midnight we will have another crew come in,” said Raymond Melton, the OKC Road Superintendent.

With weather expected to come overnight on Wednesday crews will treat roads several times before the Thursday morning commute.



