WATCH: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Updates Road Conditions Around OKC

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 5:11 pm

By: News 9

WATCH: Jim Gardner Spots A Spin Out Crash Near Ft. Smith Junction

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Finds Vehicle Off I-44 NB In NW OKC

After sleet blanketed the Oklahoma City metro, Bob Mills SkyNews 9 provided a bird's-eye view on how roads are faring Wednesday afternoon.

Road conditions continue to pose hazards in different parts of the city.

SkyNews 9 found one collision involving a semi truck and another vehicle near Martin Luther King Avenue and Interstate 40.

Nearly 15 minutes later, SkyNews 9 found another vehicle that appeared to cut across the northbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th Street before coming to a stop.

No injuries have been reported in either case at this time.