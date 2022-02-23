Ahmaud Arbery's Hometown Hopes For Change After Convictions

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 2:20 pm

By: Associated Press

Back-to-back convictions of the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have bolstered civil rights activists who viewed the case as a test of the criminal justice system.

A jury returned federal hate crime convictions against father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan on Tuesday, the day before the second anniversary of Arbery’s death.

The verdicts came three months after the same white men were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court. Arbery was 25 years old when he was chased by pickup trucks and fatally shot in a subdivision outside Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 2020.