As Climate Change Costs Mount, Biden Seeks To Price Damages

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 2:13 pm

By: Associated Press

Economists say the costs of climate change are growing as global warming happens more quickly than expected and its impacts become better understood -- from crop losses due to drought, to lessened worker productivity because of the heat.

The Biden administration wants to put a price tag on those damages to justify its climate policies.

Republicans and business groups say the emphasis on future climate damages will hobble the economy, especially the energy industry.

A Louisiana federal judge has blocked the administration from using an interim cost estimate of $51 in damages per ton of greenhouse gas emitted.

Administration officials say that could delay dozens of pending rules and are appealing.