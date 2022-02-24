More Than 6,000 Oklahomans Are Without Power As Winter Storm Continues

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 8:26 pm

By: News 9

The largest electricity provider in the state reported thousands of outages Wednesday.

OG&E is currently working to restore power for more than 6,000 customers around the state.

As of 7:45 p.m., 6,127 OG&E customers statewide have yet to have their power restored.

6,049 of those customers are in Oklahoma City. The outage is estimated to be fixed by 10:15 p.m.

OG&E tells News 9 that the outage is due to a circuit issue in north Oklahoma City.

This is a developing story.



