Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 9:21 am

By: News 9

City Of OKC Working On Water Main Break In SW OKC

The City of Oklahoma City responded to a water main break on the city’s southwest side Wednesday morning.

News 9 noticed the break around 9 a.m. near Interstate 240 and May Avenue.

City crews told News 9’s Ashley Holden that they are investigating the type of water main break that took place at this location.

What could cause delays for the city is warming up their equipment enough to properly seal the break.

This is a developing story.