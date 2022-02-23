OG&E Prepares For Power Outages Due To Winter Storm

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 7:07 am

The freezing rain and sleet expected in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday could cause some power outages.

OG&E says they are ready if this icy cold weather begins to cause power issues.

They already have crews ready and waiting throughout their coverage area.

Trisha Koelsch OG&E Spokesperson said that throughout the year they prepare crews for weather events like this.

"We are continuously preparing our crews to work in extreme weather conditions. We provide them with all of the proper protection that they need as far as clothing, equipment and material to respond to power outages as they occur."

One of the things we are looking at Wednesday is the threat of freezing rain.

It can impact powerlines and the equipment that supports those lines and surrounding tree limbs.

Even if the trees aren't touching the power lines when the storm starts, once they get heavy with ice accumulation they can sag and fall.

That is when they can cause outages.

"The weight of that ice can cause damage to the equipment and can also cause power lines to fall. And not only that but even the tree limbs and vegetation around those powerlines can cause those limbs to get heavy," Koelsch said.

If you are in a situation where your power goes out, you should notify OG&E and let them know.