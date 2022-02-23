Live Updates: Winter Storm Brings Sleet, Ice To Oklahoma

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 12:41 pm

By: News 9

A winter storm has moved into Oklahoma Wednesday. Ice and sleet are expected across most of the state, causing treacherous travel conditions.

The News 9 digital team will be updating this story throughout the day with updates on road conditions, power outages, wrecks and more.

See also: Weather-related closings across Oklahoma

(12:07 p.m.) Hundreds Of Oklahomans Are Without Power As Winter Storm Continues - The largest electricity providers in the state reported thousands of outages Wednesday morning but numbers have since dwindled at the noon hour.

(12:01 p.m.) OKCPS announces schools will continue virtual learning for Feb. 24. For the latest closings, click here.

(11:19 a.m.) Northeast OKC Road Conditions Update - News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor are tracking road conditions in the Oklahoma City metro as they continue to be slick due to sleet and freezing rain.

(10:37 a.m.) Will Rogers World Airport Flight Update - News 9's Anjelicia Bruton has the latest winter storm flight information from Will Rogers World Airport.

(10:35 a.m.) I-44 Service Road Update - News 9's Tevis Hillis gives an update on outdoor conditions near the I-44 Service Road.

(10:25 a.m.) Thousands Of Oklahomans Are Without Power As Winter Storm Continues - The largest electricity providers in the state are reporting thousands of outages statewide Wednesday morning.

(10:11 a.m.) Norman Road Conditions Update - News 9's Augusta McDonnell has an update on Norman road conditions.

(9:50 a.m.) OHP Winter Storm Update - OHP Trooper Foster joined News 9 live to talk about metro winter storm conditions.

(9:07 a.m.) City Of OKC Working On Water Main Break In SW OKC - The City of Oklahoma City responded to a water main break on the city’s southwest side Wednesday morning.

(8:57 a.m.) The Logan County Courthouse will be closing at 10 a.m. Wednesday due to "road conditions" caused by Wednesday's winter storm.

(8:51 a.m.) ODOT Update - News 9 was joined by Lisa Shearer-Salim from ODOT to talk metro conditions due to the winter storm.

(8:41 a.m.) I-40 Road Conditions Update - News 9 tracker Jeromy Carter gives a road conditions update near I-40.

(8:33 a.m.) I-35 and I-240 Road Conditions Update - News 9's Ashley Holden had a live look at I-35 and I-240 road conditions.

(8:15 a.m.) Norman Road Conditions Update - News 9's Augusta McDonnell has a live look at Norman road conditions.

(8:13 a.m.) Latest I-44 Road Conditions Update - News 9's Caleb Califano is tracking road conditions on the southwest side of the Oklahoma City metro area.

(8:10 a.m.) City Of OKC Spokeswoman Kristy Yager Speaks With News 9 On Winter Storm Conditions

(8:00 a.m.) Hank Brown: 'This Is What Every Side Road Looks Like' - News 9 Storm Trackers Hank and Patti Brown are tracking road conditions along the southwest parts of the metro. Hank says the side roads are particularly bad.

(7:49 a.m.) OKC and Norman Police are no longer responding to non-injury accidents.

(7:45 a.m.) Jeromy Carter: 'Road Conditions Are Not Good' - News 9 Storm Trackers Jeromy and Ramie Carter are tracking road conditions across southwest Oklahoma City, where they just saw some cars spin out. Freezing rain and sleet are falling across central Oklahoma.

(7:40 a.m.) Outdoor Conditions Update - News 9's Tevis Hillis gives a report on outdoor conditions due to the winter storm.

(7:20 a.m.) Val & Amy Castor On NE OKC Road Conditions - News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor are approaching the Oklahoma City metro area from the north. Val reports that roads are starting to get slick due to sleet and freezing rain.

(7:15 a.m.) I-44 Road Conditions Update - News 9's Caleb Califano is tracking road conditions on the southwest side of the Oklahoma City metro area. This report is from along Interstate 44 and Southwest 149th Street.

(7:11 a.m.) Power outages - OG&E (10), OAEC (43), PSO (408), Total = 461

(6:49 a.m.) Travel south or west from Oklahoma City is strongly discouraged. Sleet has already started to fall across parts of the metro, and what falls will freeze instantly on the roads.

(6:30 a.m.) The Cleveland County Courthouse and Office building are closed Wednesday due to winter weather conditions.

***

A winter storm warning has already been issued for many Oklahoma counties in the News 9 and News On 6 viewing areas. The warning goes until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The following counties are in a winter storm warning:

Craig; Ottawa; Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Garvin; Hughes; Johnston; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Carter; Cleveland; Jefferson; Lincoln; Love; McClain; Stephens; Grady; Oklahoma