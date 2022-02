Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 5:07 am

By: News 9

A pursuit ended with Oklahoma City police taking a suspect into custody early Wednesday morning.

The pursuit ended near Northwest 16th and McKinley, according to authorities on the scene.

The suspect got out of their car and started on foot before being taken into custody by police.

According to authorities, the suspect is also facing traffic charges.





This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.