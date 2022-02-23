×
Winter Storm Brings Sleet, Ice To Oklahoma
Weather Alerts
Jed's Wednesday Morning Winter Storm Forecast
Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 4:49 am
By:
Jed Castles
Jed's Wednesday Morning Winter Storm Forecast
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Early Morning Forecast for Feb. 23, 2022.
Jed's Wednesday Morning Winter Storm Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Early Morning Forecast for Feb. 23, 2022.
Lacey And Jed's Winter Storm Forecast
Lacey Swope
News 9 Meteorologists Lacey Swope and Jed Castles have a winter storm forecast for Feb. 23, 2022.
David's Overnight Winter Weather Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has a look at the winter storm approaching Oklahoma Feb. 23-24, 2022.
David's Tuesday Evening Winter Storm Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne is tracking the winter storm making it's way into Oklahoma.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 22, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 22, 2022.
Tom Brady Lands Starring Role In Comedy Movie After Retiring From Football
Entertainment Tonight
Tom Brady has engineered his first post-football career move, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, football's still very much in play.
Screaming Trees Singer, Seattle Icon Mark Lanegan Dies At 57
Associated Press
Mark Lanegan, the singer whose raspy baritone and darkly poetic songwriting made Screaming Trees an essential part of the early Seattle grunge scene and brought him an acclaimed solo career, died Tuesday at age 57.
Ahmaud Arbery's Hometown Hopes For Change After Convictions
Associated Press
Back-to-back convictions of the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have bolstered civil rights activists who viewed the case as a test of the criminal justice system.
AP-NORC Poll: Most In US Oppose Major Role In Russia Strife
Associated Press
A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
UN: Wildfires Getting Worse Globally, Governments Unprepared
Associated Press
A warming planet and land use changes mean more wildfires will scorch large parts of the globe in coming decades.
As Climate Change Costs Mount, Biden Seeks To Price Damages
Associated Press
Economists say the costs of climate change are growing as global warming happens more quickly than expected and its impacts become better understood -- from crop losses due to drought, to lessened worker productivity because of the heat.
