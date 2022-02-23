×
Watch Live: News 9 This Morning
×
Watch Live: Val & Amy Castor Track Road Conditions (OKC Metro)
×
Watch Live: Jeromy & Ramie Carter Track Oklahoma Road Conditions (SW Metro)
×
Watch Live: Hank & Patti Brown Track Road Conditions (SW Metro)
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
14°
Feels like -3°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 9:21 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
More Like This
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 22)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 22)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 22)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 22)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 22)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 22)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 22)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 22)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 22)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 22)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 22)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Live Updates: Winter Storm To Bring Ice, Sleet To Green Country
Alan Crone
Green Country is preparing for a winter storm on Wednesday.
Live Updates: Winter Storm To Bring Ice, Sleet To Green Country
Alan Crone
Green Country is preparing for a winter storm on Wednesday.
School Closings Due To Winter Storm (Feb. 23)
News On 6
The following schools are closed or transitioning for the upcoming winter storm.
School Closings Due To Winter Storm (Feb. 23)
News On 6
The following schools are closed or transitioning for the upcoming winter storm.
Firefighters Put Out Garage Fire Near 11th & Peoria In Tulsa
News On 6
Tulsa firefighters put out a garage fire near 11th and South Peoria on Wednesday. Crews arrived and saw heavy flames coming from the building just before 1 a.m.
Firefighters Put Out Garage Fire Near 11th & Peoria In Tulsa
News On 6
Tulsa firefighters put out a garage fire near 11th and South Peoria on Wednesday. Crews arrived and saw heavy flames coming from the building just before 1 a.m.
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Nogales Avenue Church
News On 6
Tulsa firefighters put out a garage fire near 11th and South Peoria on Wednesday Crews arrived and saw heavy flames coming from the building just before 1 a.m.
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Nogales Avenue Church
News On 6
Tulsa firefighters put out a garage fire near 11th and South Peoria on Wednesday Crews arrived and saw heavy flames coming from the building just before 1 a.m.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Live Updates: Winter Storm To Bring Ice, Sleet To Green Country
Alan Crone
Green Country is preparing for a winter storm on Wednesday.
School Closings Due To Winter Storm (Feb. 23)
News On 6
The following schools are closed or transitioning for the upcoming winter storm.
Firefighters Put Out Garage Fire Near 11th & Peoria In Tulsa
News On 6
Tulsa firefighters put out a garage fire near 11th and South Peoria on Wednesday. Crews arrived and saw heavy flames coming from the building just before 1 a.m.
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Nogales Avenue Church
News On 6
Tulsa firefighters put out a garage fire near 11th and South Peoria on Wednesday Crews arrived and saw heavy flames coming from the building just before 1 a.m.
Muskogee City Crews Prepped For Winter Storm
Brooke Griffin
The City of Muskogee is preparing for the winter storm on Wednesday. While the wind and cold have already moved in, the precipitation hasn’t, so crews are not officially hitting the roads yet in Muskogee since the weather won’t arrive until later in the morning.
City Of Tulsa Ready To Treat Streets For Snow, Ice
Cal Day
The City of Tulsa said it’s ready for the incoming winter weather and some crews are already out treating the roads. Street maintenance manager Tim McCorkell said the benefit to this system is that it’s coming in dry so they’re able to put brine solutions down on the roadways beforehand.
View More Stories