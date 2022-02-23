Millwood Jr. And Sr. High Students Plan Black Heritage Program

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 6:16 pm

Millwood Jr. and Sr. high students have been putting in a lot of work in preparation for their Black Heritage Program.

“It’s an opportunity to just be expressive through our art, through our music talent, through our culture,” said Warren Pete, Millwood Jr. High School principal.

The art showcase will allow students to display and sell art that they created.

“I think it’s very awesome, I guess, because they get to see my artwork,” said 8th grader, Giselle Galvan.

The young artists also recall what inspired their pieces.

“Black History Month, it was just something, I just look up pictures and I can draw them off of a reference,” said 8th grader Ann Wytch.

“The morning that I drew it I was not having a good day, so I just started drawing, and drawing, and drawing,” said 7th grader Vyse’an Embry.

After the art exhibit, students will then take attendees through a presentation of the All-Black towns of Oklahoma.

“Then we’ll end it on stage where we’ll recreate some of the Black history moments of the great African Americans,” said Pete.

The marching band will also take part in the celebration, as well as some Millwood legends.

“We plan to have Coach Spears here also Coach Franklin who have been, I mean they are the staple of Millwood sports,” said Pete.

The senior high will have their presentations on Wednesday and the Junior high take over on Thursday both presentations will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

“No tickets, everyone is welcome, you know just come and we’ll take care of you,” said Pete.

If winter weather causes the event to be postponed, the school has a reschedule date of March 30.



