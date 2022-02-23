Oklahoman National Guard Members Remember Time Spent In Ukraine

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 6:11 pm

As the world focuses on Ukraine, some Oklahomans are looking back on their time spent in the county.

That includes members of the National Guard who helped train Ukrainian troops.

"Our main goal there was to help the develop a combat training center that aligned with NATO standards," said Capt. Kayla Christopher with the Oklahoma National Guard.

She was one of the 500 guardsmen that served in western Ukraine. Some stayed for six months, others like Christopher were there for almost a year.

"We would train them in infantry-based defense and security tactics," said Capt. Christopher. "But then we would also train their staff because we wanted to build a cadre that could train themselves in the future."

They also helped modernize Ukraine's facilities, helping with housing and even building a simulation center.

"The Ukrainians I saw are not going to accept a Russian occupation of their country," said News 9's Alex Cameron.

Cameron was the only broadcast journalist from Oklahoma to see the training firsthand.

He also saw spirit of the Ukrainian people.

"There was still fighting going on in the eastern part of Ukraine," said Cameron.

Even though Cameron and the troops he was with were very close to Poland's border, many were still personally impacted.

"Every one of them had some sort of a story knew someone who was in Kiev or the eastern part of Ukraine," said Cameron. "So, it was an issue that very much touched them all."

Tuesday, President Biden laid out "swift and severe" sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two regions of Ukraine as independent.

“Like I said, we as Oklahoma guardsmen went out into the community and formed bonds with these people," said Capt. Christopher. "So, I think for a lot of us the Ukrainian people are in our hearts."



