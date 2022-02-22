Woman Recovering After Alleged Car Thief Crashes Into Her During Pursuit

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 5:27 pm

A three-time convicted car thief was arrested over the weekend and accused of committing the same crime. Oklahoma City police arrested Damon Richmond, 32, on Saturday after he crashed into two cars during a pursuit on the northwest side of the city.

He caused extensive damage after he slammed into the car while driving a reported stolen car from the area of Northwest 10th Street and May Avenue.

“I was thankful and then I was mad,” said Patricia Mills-Harbert, crash victim. “Yeah, when I found out what it was all about.”

Patricia Mills-Harbert held back tears as she remembered her drive home. She was stopped at a light near northwest 50th and Grand Boulevard when she described seeing a black car speeding down the street. She thought she had enough time to make it through when the light turned green.

“It’s amazing how fast things go through your mind when you see something and you’re trying to figure out what to do to get out of that situation,” said Mills-Harbert.

She recalled seeing two police cars following Richmond but did not hear sirens. “I would not have gone if I heard sirens,” said Mills-Harbert. “I would have sat at that green light,”

Mills-Harbert was sure the suspect would have crashed into her head-on had she not turned her car. The crash totaled her car, and she is unable to walk due to a broken knee.

The avid quilter said her business is on hold until she can walk again. “I’ll get back,” said Mills-Harbert. “It’s just going to put me behind because I have orders.”

As for Richmond, if he is charged this incident will make his fourth car theft and second pursuit on his record.

“To me if they’re going to jeopardize that many people on the street, they don’t care about anything but themselves,” said Mills-Harbert.

Police said Richmond had a warrant for domestic assault and battery and three city bench warrants.



