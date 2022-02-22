Oklahoma Law Enforcement Involved In Large Scale Drug Bust At Locations Across Oklahoma

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 4:21 pm

Multiple homes connected to illegal grow operations across the state were raided Tuesday morning.

It's the culmination of a yearlong OBN investigation. Twelve search warrants were executed at nine farms and three houses at the same time.

One person who lives near one of the homes said she still cannot believe a home on her block is possibly part of the nationwide syndicate.

"It just really shocks me because our neighborhood, we live across the street from a middle school and elementary school, the kids walk home from school," said Edmond resident Kristen Debock.

The Edmond home is one of the twelve properties at the center of the biggest illegal marijuana drug bust in state history. More than 300 law enforcement officers from a number of agencies searched and seized the illegal grows at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"This was a massive operation. Probably nothing like this has been done before," said OBN's Director, Donnie Anderson. He added, "We're still collecting evidence as we talk but, one of the estimates was over $500 million."

Officers served thirteen arrest warrants as well. As of noon Tuesday, five had been arrested. OBN said one of the arrests was someone well known to law enforcement across the country.

"One of the females that was arrested was one of our large targets. She was also a very large broker in the US for moving marijuana across the US and out of the country," said Anderson.

More than 100,000 plants and 2,000 pounds of processed pot were seized. Police said the homes were used to either stash money or product.

Debock said she's glad she keeps an extra close eye on her kids, even when they're just on their block.

"I've always felt like, oh I'm just this helicopter mom like, I'm just so afraid of them playing outside on their own and maybe I'm too much and shouldn't be like that; but now I'm like ok. Maybe my gut feeling was right," she explained.

OMMA said eight of the nine grow operations were in good standing with the organization.



