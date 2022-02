Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 2:46 pm

The City of Oklahoma City Street Department and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are preparing for another winter storm expected early Wednesday into Thursday.

Crews will begin treating roads and bridges Tuesday evening and both departments will have extra staffing during the storm.

News 9's Feliz Romero spoke with the City Street Superintendent and ODOT.