Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 10:36 pm

By: News 9

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has a look at the winter storm approaching Oklahoma Feb. 23-24, 2022.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Okfuskee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Garvin, Murray & Pontotoc counties until 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning came just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

