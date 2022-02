Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 12:27 pm

By: News 9

All Department of Public Safety offices are closed for system maintenance Tuesday.

That means Tag Agencies will not be able to issue drivers licenses or identification cards Tuesday, but they can still do registrations.

If you had an appointment scheduled for Tuesday, you should be getting an email to reschedule.

It could be busy when things are back up and running, because the offices were also closed on Friday for maintenance and Monday in honor of President's Day.