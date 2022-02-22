5 Anti-Abortion Bills Move To Full State Senate

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 7:29 am

A bundle of bills designed to restrict abortion access in Oklahoma are now headed to the full Senate.

The package includes five bills, with one being almost the exact same as the controversial Texas law that brought more women here to Oklahoma looking for care.

That law bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected and opens anyone involved to lawsuits.

Advocacy Director for Trust Women, MyFy Jensen-Fellows said,

"Which we know is a point in pregnancy where many people don't know they are pregnant yet. Providers, physicians, it could be friends and family who are offering rides, so it's directly targeting this network."

Other proposals put more limits on how early abortions must be performed, and get rid of legal protections from the state constitution.

Senate Bill 1555 updates the "trigger" law that was put in place last year.

It would prohibit nearly all abortions if the Supreme Court overturns long-standing abortion protections from Roe v Wade.

The committee also approved Senate Bill 1553, banning the procedure 30 days after the first missed period.

The final bill would give state grant money to crisis pregnancy centers that encourage women to carry their unborn babies full term.

All five laws must now be approved by the Senate before moving on to the House.