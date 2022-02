Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 6:56 am

By: News 9

Fire Crews Respond To House Fire In SW OKC

Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported near Southwest Grand Boulevard and Blackwelder.

According to fire crews on the scene, it was a boarded up structure.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire to start.