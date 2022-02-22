Dangerous Wind Chills And Low Temperatures Ahead Of Expected Winter Storm

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 9:34 am

Dangerously cold Tuesday morning with wind chills of 5 to -15 degrees.

On Tuesday afternoon, we will see sunshine and highs in the 20s and 30s.

Wind chills will stay in the teens throughout the day Tuesday.

Tuesday night, we'll see pipe-bursting lows in the single digits and teens.

Wednesday highs will only be in the teens, with wind chills remaining near zero.

The freezing rain and sleet moves into southwest Oklahoma Wednesday morning.

This will spread up across Oklahoma throughout Wednesday.

The wintry precipitation arrives in Oklahoma City between 7-9 a.m. Wednesday morning and will come in waves off and on.

Precipitation picks up in intensity with a second wave Wednesday night into Thursday.

Trackers will be out throughout the event and will bring you a live look at roads and conditions.