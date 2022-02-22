Crews Narrow Portion Of I-35 In McClain Co. Due To Semi Crash

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 8:14 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a crash involving an overturned semi along I-35 near mile marker 91 in McClain County Tuesday morning.

According to OHP, crews have closed the left lane of both the northbound and southbound sides of I-35.

Troopers on the scene said the semi was traveling southbound on I-35 when it struck the cable barrier on the road, causing the crash.

The driver was then transported to OU Medical Center in good condition.

The crash was caused by the driver of the vehicle losing attentiveness due to sleepiness, according to authorities on the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.