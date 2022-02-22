Catholic Charities Giving Hope To Oklahoma Families

Monday, February 21st 2022, 6:11 pm

Most of us have heard of Catholic Charities and some of the work that they do. But this organization does so much more for Oklahomans the many of us don’t hear about.

“So, we meet people where they are and we try to help them overcome those situations in life,” said Carli Akard, director of communications with Catholic Charities.

Since 1912 Catholic Charities has been giving hope to Oklahomans when they most need it.

“Everything from housing assistance, home assistance. Maybe someone is having trouble paying their electric bill,” said Arkard.

They also assist in disaster relief, all types of counseling as well as providing homeless services.

“To be able to take a shower at the beginning of the day is something a lot of people take for granted, but when you’re homeless and perhaps living in your car,” said Arkard.

Deborah Hall fell on hard times and had been sleeping in her car for eight months. Catholic Charities changed everything for her.

“They paid my rent, they paid my deposit, I even had an old power bill from the apartment in OKC they paid that,” said Hall.

“Deborah really had the face of somebody that was determined to get thru her circumstances. And not only did she do that in about eight- or nine-months’ time, through our services and programs, she helped other people,” said Arkard.

Hall owns two cars, so while she slept in one, she allowed a friend to sleep and utilize the other. She was also battling health challenges and continued working a full-time job.

She not only appreciated the help offered by Catholic Charities, but also the way the help was offered.

“They all were nonjudgmental they would listen to you oh my case manager, she was gold,” said Hall.

Hall now has her own apartment and is looking forward to a bright future.

“I saw god providing for my hand up thru catholic charities,” said Hall.

The Charity in now planning their big Green Tie Gala on March 5 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

“It’s a fund-raising event, so we have food, and we have drinks, we have a live and silent auction we’ll have live music from Justin Echols, News 9’s Amanda Taylor is going to be hosting it,” said Arkard.

The money raised will go to help more women like Deborah.

“I am so excited about my future and catholic charities really helped me,” said Hall.

For those interested in attending the Green Tie Gala or want to support or volunteer, visit their website, https://www.catholiccharitiesok.org



