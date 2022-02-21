Oklahoma City Police Investigating Multiple Shootings In Downtown OKC Over The Weekend

Monday, February 21st 2022, 5:20 pm

Oklahoma City police are investigating several shootings where victims were rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

Gun violence first broke out as the Sunset Patio Bar was closing early Saturday morning. A witness visiting from out-of-state said a red Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the intersection of 10th and Hudson Avenue when a black truck pulled up.

“A black truck approached the intersection and three guys jumped out of the black truck,” said C. Lee, shooting witness. “One of the guys just started shooting inside of the Charger.”

At that moment was when bar security intervened. Christopher Collier, one of the armed security guards said he took action to stop what he called an active shooter situation.

“Started opening fire, fire wildly at the vehicle,” said Christopher Collier, armed security guard. “The only thing I could do was to stop the situation was to shoot myself and open fire.”

Collier said he shot the 20-year-old man twice, but even that did not stop the shooter who was down in the middle of the street.

“I tried to retrieve his firearm after the initial shooting and he shot another time,” said Collier. “We made eye contact; the bullet barely missed my left side. My ear is still ringing.”

The following night, just after midnight, officers were called to the AC Hotel in Bricktown.

“When officers got there, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “And started rendering first aid. That victim was taken to a local hospital.”

The victim was able to tell officers who the shooter was, but police said the suspect has not been arrested. Both downtown shootings are now under investigation.

“Our investigators will work the case and when they’re finished, they will present it to the DA’s office,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Ultimately it’s the DA who will determine if charges are applicable.”

Police said both shooting victims were expected to live.



