Monday, February 21st 2022, 5:21 pm

By: News 9

Police Investigate Drive By Shooting In NE OKC

Police are investigating a drive by shooting that happened just after 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Police were called to the area of NE 36th Street and Lottie Ave. where the back window of a car had been shot out.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident.