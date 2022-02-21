Sassy Mama: Chicken Saltimbocca With Mushroom White Wine Sauce

Monday, February 21st 2022, 4:44 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is back in the kitchen showing us a recipe we can't wait to try!

Chicken Saltimbocca with Mushroom White Wine Sauce

4 (6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts, lightly pounded thin

Salt and freshly ground pepper

8 large sage leaves

4 thin slices prosciutto di Parma

8 slices Parmesan cheese

Wondra or All-purpose flour, for dredge

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons

1/4 cup plus dry white wine

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon Organic chicken base

Chopped Italian parsley

Dredge pounded chicken cutlets in flour that has been seasoned with salt and pepper. Place dredged cutlet on cutting board and set 2 sage leaves in the middle of each chicken breast, then cheese and wrap prosciutto around the middle of the cutlet covering the sage and cheese. Continue with all cutlets.

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Drizzle olive oil all over the bottom of the pan. Once the pan is hot, place the cutlets seam side down and cook 3-4 minutes and then flip over. Once cutlets are browned on both sides remove and let on a plate.

To make the sauce: sauté garlic and mushrooms making sure not to burn. Scrape the bottom of the pan while slowly pouring in the wine to deglaze the pan. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon of chicken base. Taste sauce and season with salt and pepper as needed. Add the cutlets back to the sauce and cook covered for 10 minutes over low heat. Before serving squeeze lemon over cutlets. Sprinkle with fresh Italian parsley.



