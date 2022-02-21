Oklahoma Lawmakers Propose Building Trade Office In Taiwan 

Monday, February 21st 2022, 3:57 pm

A bill circulating through the Oklahoma Capitol would create a trade office in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

House Bill 3166 is sponsored by Republican lawmakers Rep. Judd Strom and Sen. Roland Pederson.

The bill would establish the office to “promote Oklahoma business and establishing business-to-business trading activity within the southeast Asia region,” according to a bill amendment written by Rep. Logan Phillips, the original author of the bill.

Taiwan became Oklahoma’s first “sister state” in 1980, according to the state department of commerce, after Gov. George Nigh signed an agreement with the island country. Taipei is also a “sister-city” with Oklahoma City.

The trade office will cost the state an estimated $250,000 annually.

The bill will be considered by the House Finance Subcommittee on Revenue and Taxation Monday evening.

This article will be updated.




