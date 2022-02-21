Boris Johnson Scraps Remaining COVID Restrictions In England

Monday, February 21st 2022, 2:32 pm

By: Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he is scrapping of the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate.

Johnson said Monday the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating COVID-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu.

Johnson confirmed that mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19 will end starting Thursday. Johnson said it marked an end to “two of the darkest, grimmest years in our peacetime history.”

Scientists, however, said ending support for people to test and isolate would hit poor people the hardest.