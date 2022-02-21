50 Years After Nixon Visit, US-China Ties As Fraught As Ever

Monday, February 21st 2022, 2:27 pm

By: Associated Press

At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into communist China’s center of power for a visit that, over time, would transform U.S.-China relations and China’s position in the world.

But on the 50th anniversary of Nixon's 1972 trip, the seesaw relationship between the United States and China is more fraught than ever.

America worries that the capitalist world that triumphed over the Soviet Union could be challenged by the communist model of a powerful and still-rising China.

The Cold War is long over, but on both sides, there are fears a new one could be beginning.