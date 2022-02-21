×
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 21)
Monday, February 21st 2022, 1:28 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 21)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 21)
Top Headlines
5G Cell Towers Cause Concerns For South Tulsa Neighborhood
Emory Bryan
A South Tulsa neighborhood hopes to stop the installation of 5-G cell towers near their homes. Four towers were recently installed in the Walnut Creek neighborhood, near 81st and Lewis, all in utility right of way in front of houses.
Tulsa Botanic Garden Offered President's Day Deal
Amy Slanchik
The Tulsa Botanic Garden on Monday offered half-off admission to anyone with the same last name as any U.S. President. Aside from the wind, it was a great day to have the same last name as a president at the Tulsa Botanic Garden.
Travis Meyer's Severe Weather, Winter Storm Update
News On 6
Winter weather is moving into Green Country this week.
Paramount Plus Series Starring Sylvester Stallone Will Film In Tulsa & Oklahoma City
Jonathan Cooper
Oklahoma's growing film and television industry has landed another big star and TV series. Sylvester Stallone has signed on to star in "The Tulsa King", a show by Paramount Plus and "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.
Owasso School Board Looks For New Superintendent
News On 6
The Owasso school board hopes to announce a new permanent superintendent by the end of the school year. The district began accepting applications for the job on February 21. They will interview candidates in April.
Public Schools Week Kicks Off At Oklahoma State Capitol
Augusta McDonnell
Public education advocates rallied at the State Capitol Monday, hoping to put pressure on lawmakers to vote against universal voucher measures.
View More Stories