Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire Due To Grass Fire At West OKC Chick-Fil-A

Monday, February 21st 2022, 2:14 pm

By: News 9

Grass Fire Causes Multiple Vehicles To Catch Fire At OKC Chick-Fil A

Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire near I-40 and MacArthur in western Oklahoma City Monday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, 10 vehicles caught flames due to the grass fire. All of the vehicles were employee's cars.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said that 13 people, all employees, on the scene were checked for smoke inhalation and three were taken to a local hospital.

No customers were injured by the smoke.

Traffic in the area is slow at this time due to the fire. The Chick-Fil-A will be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.