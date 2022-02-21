Grass Fire Engulfs Vehicles In West Oklahoma City Chick-Fil-A Parking Lot

Monday, February 21st 2022, 4:19 pm

By: News 9

Grass Fire Causes Multiple Vehicles To Catch Fire At OKC Chick-Fil A

Ten vehicles caught fire on the west side of Oklahoma City as a wildfire broached the parking lot of a local restaurant Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Chick-Fil-A near Interstate 40 and MacArthur Boulevard is closed as of 2 p.m., according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9 that 13 Chick-Fil-A employees were checked out for smoke inhalation, three taken to a nearby hospital. All the vehicles that caught fire belonged to Chick-Fil-A employees.

Fire officials said this started as a grass fire that went into the restaurant parking lot, driven by gusty winds.

