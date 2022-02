Monday, February 21st 2022, 12:36 pm

Electric Vehicles Expected To See Continued Sales Increase

If 2022's Super Bowl ads were any indication, car makers are going all-in on electric.

Sales are expected to make up 4% of US sales this year.

Although, gas-powered vehicles still dominate new car sales.

US electric vehicle sales reportedly jumped nearly 85% last year, led by industry giant Tesla.