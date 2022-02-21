Winter Storm Watch Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties

Monday, February 21st 2022, 10:15 am

By: News 9

A winter storm watch has been issued in Oklahoma for several counties through Thursday.

The winter storm watch was issued Monday, Feb. 21 around 10 a.m. and will last through Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

According to National Weather Service, the areas affected by the storm watch include Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.