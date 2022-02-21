Gas Prices On The Rise In The Metro Amidst Ukraine Tension

Monday, February 21st 2022, 9:44 am

Gas Prices On The Rise In The Metro

If Russia invades Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris says we could see gas prices rise even further.

In just the past week, gas prices rose 9 cents at pumps in Oklahoma City.

We are now seeing an average of $3.10 per gallon.

Just last year, gas prices were 80 cents less than the current price.

Across the country, it's the same story, with gas prices seeing an average of $3.52 a gallon.

Harris says one fallout of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is that it could cause energy prices to increase.

But Harris is trying to smooth over any worries about extra costs, saying the government is working on a solution if prices skyrocket.

"It sometimes requires for us to put ourselves out there in a way that maybe we will incur some cost, and in this situation that may relate to energy costs for example. But we are taking very specific and appropriate, I believe, steps to mitigate what that cost might be if it happens," said Vice President Harris.

With the threat of the Ukraine invasion, combined with the normal price bump we see in the spring, industry leaders are predicting gas prices potentially peaking over the Memorial Day weekend.