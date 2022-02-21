Sunday, February 20th 2022, 10:21 pm

Child In Hospital After Being Attacked By Dog, Investigators Say

A baby boy is fighting for his life after his grandmother said he was viciously attacked by a neighbor's dog in Spencer.

Family of 1-year-old J.J. Rodriquez said he was playing outside Sunday afternoon with his siblings when he was attacked by a dog.

"When officers arrived, they found the child back behind the house back there," said Aaron Brilbeck, with Oklahoma County Sheriff's Offcie. "Had been mauled by a Pitbull type dog."

The 1-year-old boy was transported to OU Childrens Hospital in Oklahoma City and is listed in critical condition. Rodriquez's grandmother tells News 9 something like this should have never happened.

"I talked to my son-in-law, and he said he's never going to be the same again," said Delfina Wright. "What does that tell you."

We're told by those on scene the dog was taken away and did not have his rabies shots. Investigators say the family who owns the dog had received citations before for dogs running loose.

"Neighbors have complained a lot about the dogs running loose," said Brilbeck. "They've got up to five Pitbull's in the house and been very, very dangerous."

A Spencer City Councilwoman says they’ve also received several complaints of loose dogs on this street before.

One neighbor says she was home at the time and heard a commotion When they realized the child was being attacked, her boyfriend stepped in to try and help.

"At that point, we were looking over and the baby was in the dads' arms and he wasn't breathing," said Shiloh Mummey.

"We're scared, we're praying," said Wright. "We're hopeful, we need as much prayers out there."

Investigators say they've received several different stories from those who live on that street and are still investigating the incident.

The person who owns the dog reached out to us and says their prayers are with the child and that their dog has never hurt someone before.