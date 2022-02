Sunday, February 20th 2022, 5:18 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will host several blood drives Monday with free goodies to give away.

The blood drives will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Marco's Pizza's locations around the metro.

All donors will get a free medium pizza plus a T-shirt and free tickets to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

You can book an appointment on OBI's website.