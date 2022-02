Sunday, February 20th 2022, 1:50 pm

By: News 9

Family Of Critically Injured Woodcrest Firefighter Updates Condition After Collision In Guthrie

A Woodcrest firefighter is on the road to recovery after a crash leaves him critically injured.

As of this weekend, Chris Easley's family said he has had three surgeries and is now working on rehab.

Easley was driving just west of Guthrie a little over a week ago when a semi hit another driver and pushed her in front of Easley's car.

He survived, but the other driver died