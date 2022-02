Sunday, February 20th 2022, 11:44 am

By: News 9

1 Hospitalized, Another In Custody Following Shooting In Bricktown

Oklahoma City police said one person was rushed to a local hospital after a Sunday morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the area of South Lincoln Boulevard and East Sheridan Avenue near several hotels and an apartment.

Police said they have one person in custody.