Warm Weather Starts Week Before Multiple Storm Systems Arrive

Sunday, February 20th 2022, 10:14 am

By: News 9

The winds will be warmer and gustier today than Saturday, but our weather pattern will likely change within the next few days.

Much of the state is experiencing those winds ranging between 15 and 25 miles per hour. They’re coming from the south, which will aid our chances at warmer weather.

Oklahoma City will have a high near 70 degrees while parts of southwestern Oklahoma could see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon. It’ll remain breezy into the overnight hours with lows in the 50s.

The first storm wave is expected to arrive Wednesday with cold air. Chances for ice and sleet may be possible for parts of central and eastern Oklahoma. The second wave, which could arrive Thursday, could bring some snow to central Oklahoma.