Saturday, February 19th 2022, 7:27 pm

By: News 9

Fire Crews Believe Cigarette Butt Started House Fire In SW OKC

A stray cigarette butt may be responsible for starting a metro house fire on Saturday.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon near Southwest 77th and Charlotte Drive. Crews said the fire started in the bushes and spread to the attic.

No one was hurt.