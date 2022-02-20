×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5:30PM
LIVE
NOW
46°
Feels like 38°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Saturday Evening Forecast With Jed Castles
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, February 19th 2022, 6:50 pm
By:
Jed Castles
Saturday Evening Forecast With Jed Castles
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Jed Castles with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Saturday Evening Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for February 19, 2022.
Saturday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for February 19, 2022.
Friday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Friday evening forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Friday evening forecast.
View More Stories
More Like This
Saturday Evening Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for February 19, 2022.
Friday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Friday evening forecast.
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
California Wildlife Agency Trying To Capture And Kill 500-Pound Bear That Damaged Dozens Of Homes
CBS News
California's wildlife agency is trying to capture and kill a 500-pound black bear that officials say is responsible for breaking into homes while looking for food in the scenic Lake Tahoe area, CBS Sacramento reports. An animal advocacy group opposes the agency's plans and wants the bear moved to a sanctuary.
California Wildlife Agency Trying To Capture And Kill 500-Pound Bear That Damaged Dozens Of Homes
CBS News
California's wildlife agency is trying to capture and kill a 500-pound black bear that officials say is responsible for breaking into homes while looking for food in the scenic Lake Tahoe area, CBS Sacramento reports. An animal advocacy group opposes the agency's plans and wants the bear moved to a sanctuary.
California Adopts Nation’s 1st ‘Endemic’ Virus Policy
Associated Press
California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.
California Adopts Nation’s 1st ‘Endemic’ Virus Policy
Associated Press
California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.
Ahha Tulsa Hosts Book-Signing Events About Tulsa Race Massacre
Kaitlyn Deggs
Ahha Tulsa hosted two authors of children’s books for a signing event and panel discussion Saturday afternoon. The books, titled "Opal's Greenwood Oasis" and "A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre", talk about the Greenwood District before and during the Race Massacre.
Ahha Tulsa Hosts Book-Signing Events About Tulsa Race Massacre
Kaitlyn Deggs
Ahha Tulsa hosted two authors of children’s books for a signing event and panel discussion Saturday afternoon. The books, titled "Opal's Greenwood Oasis" and "A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre", talk about the Greenwood District before and during the Race Massacre.
Man Arrested At Catoosa Hard Rock Casino After Firing Shots In Parking Lot
News On 6
Catoosa Police have identified the man they said fired several shots in the Hard Rock Casino parking lot Saturday morning. Police said after they arrested the suspect, the man told them he is a convicted felon.
Man Arrested At Catoosa Hard Rock Casino After Firing Shots In Parking Lot
News On 6
Catoosa Police have identified the man they said fired several shots in the Hard Rock Casino parking lot Saturday morning. Police said after they arrested the suspect, the man told them he is a convicted felon.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
California Wildlife Agency Trying To Capture And Kill 500-Pound Bear That Damaged Dozens Of Homes
CBS News
California's wildlife agency is trying to capture and kill a 500-pound black bear that officials say is responsible for breaking into homes while looking for food in the scenic Lake Tahoe area, CBS Sacramento reports. An animal advocacy group opposes the agency's plans and wants the bear moved to a sanctuary.
California Adopts Nation’s 1st ‘Endemic’ Virus Policy
Associated Press
California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.
Ahha Tulsa Hosts Book-Signing Events About Tulsa Race Massacre
Kaitlyn Deggs
Ahha Tulsa hosted two authors of children’s books for a signing event and panel discussion Saturday afternoon. The books, titled "Opal's Greenwood Oasis" and "A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre", talk about the Greenwood District before and during the Race Massacre.
Man Arrested At Catoosa Hard Rock Casino After Firing Shots In Parking Lot
News On 6
Catoosa Police have identified the man they said fired several shots in the Hard Rock Casino parking lot Saturday morning. Police said after they arrested the suspect, the man told them he is a convicted felon.
Abmas, Thompson Lead Oral Roberts Past North Dakota 87-73
Associated Press
Max Abmas had 18 points to lead five Oral Roberts players in double figures as the Golden Eagles got past North Dakota 87-73 on Saturday. Kareem Thompson added 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride chipped in 14, Francis Lacis scored 10 and Carlos Jurgens had 10. Abmas hit all 10 of his foul shots. McBride also had six rebounds.
Griffin Scores 23 To Lead Tulsa Past South Florida 65-57
News On 6
Sam Griffin had 23 points as Tulsa ended its eight-game road losing streak, getting past South Florida 65-57 on Saturday. Griffin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
View More Stories