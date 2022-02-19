South Winds To Aid Our Warming Trend Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, February 19th 2022, 1:29 pm

By: News 9

If you’ve waited for warmer temperatures all week, Saturday is your day.

While much of central Oklahoma hovered in the upper 30s, south and southwestern parts of the state were already nearing 50 degrees before 10 a.m.

The warmer, more southern winds will make their way to the Oklahoma City metro, bringing our highs in the low 60s. A light breeze will keep us comfortable.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams, the winds will increase in speed later tonight between 12 and 22 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.



