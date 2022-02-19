OKC Metro Cafe Gives Back To Those Experiencing Homelessness

Saturday, February 19th 2022, 9:03 am

One Oklahoma City cafe is helping raise funds for the homeless community all while spreading a little love this February.

It's not a surprise since the foundation of the Unwind Cafe is love, family and food.

"The journey start with love," owner Kefren Arjona said. "Me and my wife, my partner, our oldest son is moving over here from Michigan."

The OKC community drew the owners Kefren and his wife Maria in, and they were inspired to open the cafe.

Their menu features food that's a fusion of European and Caribbean cultures.

"We have a moral obligation to be part of this community and offer back to this community," Kefren Arjona said.

During the month of February, they are trying to do just that all with a little cake. The "love cake” is a dish created by chef Mikel Pichs. The cakes come in different sizes and spell out “l-o-v-e.”

"How do I make it? With my hands, passion, and love," Pichs said.

There are different flavors and colors, but they all have the same meaning.

A portion of the café’s proceeds from the cakes this month will go towards the Curbside Chronicle employment program through the Homeless Alliance.

"Hopefully, whatever little more we can collect, it will be something that will provide a meal, will provide a bed, can help a mother and a child, will help people, you know, get out of the street," Kefren Arjona said.

The struggle is something Kefren Arjona experienced when he came to the U.S. from Cuba.

"When I came here to this country, I was just a teenager," Kefren Arjona said. "I did not fit into my family. A different kind of a culture. I guess I saw myself (for) the first time (as) homeless."

Arjona didn't give up easily. He found a way to graduate from college and started multiple successful careers.

Now, he hopes his message and even food will help others find hope.

For more information and the hours at Unwind Cafe, head to their official website by clicking here.