Friday, February 18th 2022, 10:45 pm

By: News 9

OK-5 Candidate Abby Broyles At The Center Of Controversy

A candidate for Oklahoma's Congressional 5th District is at the center of a controversy.

According to news outlet NonDoc.com, parents of a group of 12 and 13-year-old girls accuse Abby Broyles of getting drunk and berating their children.

NonDoc's report said it happened at a Valentine's Day weekend sleepover.

The publication sites multiple accounts saying Broyles cursed at the children, calling them names and vomited into a laundry basket.

We reached out to Broyles' campaign but have yet to hear back.



